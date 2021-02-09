MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 69.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,017 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $20,843,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

