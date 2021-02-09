JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $305.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised SBA Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered SBA Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $365.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.56.

Shares of SBAC opened at $267.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.22 and a 200 day moving average of $293.96. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,779.95 and a beta of 0.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

