Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €56.27 ($66.20).

ETR DLG opened at €65.12 ($76.61) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.92. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 52 week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52 week high of €56.12 ($66.02). The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.74.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

