Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $55.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $51.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 42.8% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 132,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 71,132 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

