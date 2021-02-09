Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT Raised to $99.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.43.

ARWR opened at $88.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.25 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $91.70.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,414 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,606. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

