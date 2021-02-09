Comparing Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Passage Bio and AIM ImmunoTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 3 5 0 2.63 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Passage Bio currently has a consensus target price of $29.08, indicating a potential upside of 40.43%. AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 103.49%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than Passage Bio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Passage Bio and AIM ImmunoTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 749.78 -$9.53 million N/A N/A

Passage Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AIM ImmunoTech.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A AIM ImmunoTech -6,823.39% -30.48% -26.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Passage Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Passage Bio beats AIM ImmunoTech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome. It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of Hepatitis B and HIV, as well as patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, urothelial, prostate, and pancreatic cancer. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has research agreement with the Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. to test its drug Ampligen as an adjuvant therapy for COVID-19, the new coronavirus infectious disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

