Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will report sales of $338.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $333.90 million and the highest is $341.90 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $418.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.10, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,341.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,180 shares of company stock worth $11,905,712. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 159,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

