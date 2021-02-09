Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getty Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

GTY opened at $27.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 74.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 30.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

