EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point reissued a hold rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of EVOP opened at $26.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -97.70 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $4,143,500. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 237.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.