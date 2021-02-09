Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Cut to “Hold” at Truist

Truist downgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $17.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.75 on Monday. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 104.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,900,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,372,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 566,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

