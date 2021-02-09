Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeline Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ FRLN opened at $15.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,572,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.