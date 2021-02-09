Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $331.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.86.

PH stock opened at $278.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.82.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $299,673.66. Insiders sold 6,727 shares of company stock worth $1,795,427 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

