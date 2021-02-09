2U (TWOU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TWOU stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.08.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.