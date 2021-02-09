Affirm (AFRM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AFRM stock opened at $122.76 on Tuesday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $137.98.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

In other news, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll acquired 75,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 12,335 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies.

