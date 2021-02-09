H2O Innovation (HEOFF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%.

Shares of HEOFF opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.80 million, a PE ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HEOFF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

