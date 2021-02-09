Zillow Group (Z) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group stock opened at $163.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.25. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $164.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $101,636.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $185,926.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,667.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 726,738 shares of company stock worth $81,408,139 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

