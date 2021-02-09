Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Given New C$11.25 Price Target at CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.86.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) alerts:

Shares of FVI opened at C$9.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.05 and a 52-week high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$111.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.9111633 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$463,084.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,589,000.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.