Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$19.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CG. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.10.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$13.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

