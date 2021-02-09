Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IFP. CIBC boosted their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

TSE IFP opened at C$27.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.94. Interfor Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.72.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

