Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Price Target Lowered to C$11.30 at ATB Capital

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.37.

TSE PL opened at C$11.15 on Monday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.63 and a 12 month high of C$11.49. The stock has a market cap of C$371.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$131.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$127.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total value of C$427,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,115,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,166,651.18.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

