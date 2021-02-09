Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CTVA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Corteva from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.83.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE CTVA opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $44.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 4,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Corteva by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after acquiring an additional 896,582 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Corteva by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.