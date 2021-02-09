Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $42.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of CTVA opened at $43.61 on Friday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after acquiring an additional 896,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

