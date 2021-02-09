Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.51

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and traded as high as $7.89. Severn Bancorp shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 3,188 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $99.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter.

In other Severn Bancorp news, Director Eric Keitz purchased 4,000 shares of Severn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 50,082 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

