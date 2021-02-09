Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) (LON:TEP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,376.64

Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) (LON:TEP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,376.64 and traded as low as $1,282.88. Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) shares last traded at $1,294.00, with a volume of 38,675 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,390.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,376.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

