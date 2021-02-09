Head-To-Head Contrast: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) versus Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) and Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferson Security Bank has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Jefferson Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Jefferson Security Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria -0.44% 6.45% 0.45% Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Jefferson Security Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2 8 5 0 2.20 Jefferson Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Jefferson Security Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $27.49 billion 1.31 $3.93 billion $0.74 7.32 Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferson Security Bank.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats Jefferson Security Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets. In addition, the company provides credit cards; corporate and investment banking services; and insurance products. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia-Pacific, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

About Jefferson Security Bank

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural and commercial businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement account, certificates of deposit, and overdraft protection products. Its loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage and construction, commercial, and other loans. The company also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, and credit and debit card services, as well as provides security tips. It serves customers through its main office and four full-service offices located in Jefferson and Berkeley counties, West Virginia; and Washington County, Maryland. The company was formerly known as Jefferson Savings Bank and changed its name to Jefferson Security Bank in 1909. Jefferson Security Bank was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

