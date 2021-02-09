Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) vs. MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Financial Review

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cenovus Energy and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 1 7 7 0 2.40 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus target price of $8.02, suggesting a potential upside of 24.14%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenovus Energy and MV Oil Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $15.21 billion 0.52 $1.65 billion $0.28 23.07 MV Oil Trust $12.99 million 3.59 $12.07 million N/A N/A

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy -14.15% -12.48% -6.55% MV Oil Trust 86.45% N/A 58.67%

Volatility and Risk

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Cenovus Energy pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MV Oil Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Cenovus Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. Its bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development. The Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as various interests in natural gas processing facilities. The Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% ownership in Wood River and Borger refineries located in the United States; and owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

