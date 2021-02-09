Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

HIMX stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 167.91 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 68.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 7,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

