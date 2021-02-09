AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

AEYE stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $397.39 million, a PE ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AudioEye by 223.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 22.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

