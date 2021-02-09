Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Lowered to $447.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $453.00 to $447.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. 140166 cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $373.08.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $300.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $374.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.52 and its 200 day moving average is $313.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 193,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after buying an additional 104,596 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,720,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

