Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EA. Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an in-line rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.03.

NASDAQ EA opened at $142.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $3,915,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 51.2% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 514,239 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

