II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Raised to $72.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for II-VI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

IIVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on II-VI from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.28.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of IIVI opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. II-VI has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $96.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.24.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $783,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,993 shares in the company, valued at $39,104,874.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $597,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 378,337 shares of company stock worth $24,037,891 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in II-VI by 98.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.