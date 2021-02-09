The Western Union (WU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect The Western Union to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WU opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

