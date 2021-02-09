The Western Union (WU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect The Western Union to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
WU opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.
In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
