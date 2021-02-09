Invacare (IVC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IVC opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $361.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. Invacare has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $10.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
Invacare Company Profile
Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.
