Invacare (IVC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IVC opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $361.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. Invacare has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Get Invacare alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Invacare news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $74,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $91,245. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.