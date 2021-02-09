HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €62.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.75 ($62.06).

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) stock opened at €54.25 ($63.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.45. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a one year high of €55.85 ($65.71).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

