BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.33 ($56.86).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €44.12 ($51.91) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.28. BNP Paribas SA has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

