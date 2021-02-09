RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RTL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.80 ($49.18) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.03 ($49.45).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.