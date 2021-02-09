Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.92 ($54.03).

Shares of SHL opened at €49.08 ($57.74) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.36. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52-week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52-week high of €49.76 ($58.54). The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

