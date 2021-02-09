AssetMark Financial (AMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. On average, analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AMK opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $34.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,288.36 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,389 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $34,738.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,571.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $920,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,573 shares of company stock worth $7,306,306. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

