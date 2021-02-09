Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $38.35 on Friday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,157 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,275 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

