Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Warner Music Group Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warner Music Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

WMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $38.48 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

