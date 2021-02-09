Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) to “Buy”

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $796.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

