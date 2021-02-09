KeyCorp Trims Lear (NYSE:LEA) Target Price to $185.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Shares of LEA opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.72. Lear has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $170.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lear by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lear by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

