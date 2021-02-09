Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cowen raised shares of Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.52.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $50.40 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 594,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,349,190.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Foot Locker by 101.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,368 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,325 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 199,145 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

