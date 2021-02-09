BMO Capital Markets Trims BCE (NYSE:BCE) Target Price to $59.50

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $61.50 to $59.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.72.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $43.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in BCE by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BCE by 93.3% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,143,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,187,000 after acquiring an additional 551,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 63.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

