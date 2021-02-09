T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $133.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. HSBC raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $140.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.46.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $126.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in T-Mobile US by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1,753.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 258,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,869,000 after purchasing an additional 244,625 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in T-Mobile US by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 749,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

