TD Securities Cuts BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to $66.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.72.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,293,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 521,753 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BCE by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 600,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

