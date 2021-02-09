Critical Review: Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) and Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG)

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) and Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Green Plains Partners has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattner Financial Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Green Plains Partners and Strattner Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Partners 0 0 0 1 4.00 Strattner Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Plains Partners currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Green Plains Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Plains Partners is more favorable than Strattner Financial Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Plains Partners and Strattner Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners $82.39 million 2.80 $41.48 million $1.76 5.65 Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Plains Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Strattner Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Green Plains Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains Partners and Strattner Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners 49.83% -57.99% 38.97% Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats Strattner Financial Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. It also owns and operates fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products. Green Plains Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Green Plains Partners LP is a subsidiary of Green Plains Inc.

Strattner Financial Group Company Profile

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp. in March 2020. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

