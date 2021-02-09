Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) versus Ultra Petroleum (OTCMKTS:UPLCQ) Head to Head Contrast

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) and Ultra Petroleum (OTCMKTS:UPLCQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berry Petroleum and Ultra Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum $559.41 million 0.66 $43.54 million $1.35 3.41 Ultra Petroleum $742.03 million 0.00 $107.99 million N/A N/A

Ultra Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Berry Petroleum.

Volatility and Risk

Berry Petroleum has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Petroleum has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Berry Petroleum and Ultra Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum -35.49% 8.20% 4.51% Ultra Petroleum -48.05% -2.61% 1.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Berry Petroleum and Ultra Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum 1 2 1 0 2.00 Ultra Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berry Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Berry Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Berry Petroleum is more favorable than Ultra Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ultra Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ultra Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Berry Petroleum beats Ultra Petroleum on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂthe Pinedale and Jonah fields. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in approximately 114,000 gross acres in Wyoming. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. On May 14, 2020, Ultra Petroleum Corp., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

