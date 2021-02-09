NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. NRG Energy has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $43.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

