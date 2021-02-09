Credit Suisse Group Raises NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target to $24.00

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NLOK stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,273 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after buying an additional 72,038 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 161,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 74,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

